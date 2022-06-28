Gazprom gas exports to Europe steady on Tuesday

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday compared with 42.1 mcm on Monday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

