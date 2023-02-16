Gazprom gas exports to Europe increase in Feb. due to deliveries via Turkey - Reuters calculations

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gazprom average daily gas exports via pipeline to Europe rose 17% in the first half of February from January due to deliveries via Turkey, according to Reuters calculations based on export data.

With no Russian gas flowing through either Yamal-Europe or Nord Stream, the only routes for natural gas supplies to Europe are through Ukraine and the Turkstream pipeline across Black Sea.

Gazprom's average daily deliveries to Europe for the first 15 days of February increased to 67.8 million cubic meters against 58.1 million cubic meters per day on average in January, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) and from Gazprom data on supplies via Ukraine.

Gas pipeline exports to Europe in the first half of February totalled 1 billion cubic metres, according to Reuters calculations.

Gazprom, which previously disclosed export data twice a month, has since the beginning of 2023 stopped publishing such data. Gazprom did not respond to a request for comment on the calculations.

Gazprom, which holds the world's largest natural gas reserves, was formed out of the Soviet gas industry ministry as the Soviet Union crumbled. It is one of Russia's biggest taxpayers.

Russia and Turkey formally launched TurkStream with capacity of 31.5 billion cubic metres per year in January 2020. The pipeline carries Russian natural gas to southern Europe through the Black Sea and Turkey.

Gazprom's supplies to the European Union via Turkstream and Ukraine totalled about 1.02 billion cubic meters in the first 15 days of February, of which about 560 million cubic meters, or 37.3 million cubic meters per day, were sent via the Turkish Stream, according to Reuters calculations.

Transit through Ukraine amounted to about 458 million cubic meters, or an average of 30.5 million cubic meters per day.

In December last year, exports to Europe via these two routes amounted, according to Reuters calculations, to 2.5 billion cubic meters, of which 1.2 billion, or 39.6 million cubic meters per day, went through Turkey.

In January, deliveries amounted to about 1.8 billion cubic meters, having decreased by almost 30% by December. For 15 days in January, exports to Europe were at the level of 955 million cubic meters.

The throughput capacity of each thread of the Turkish Stream is 15.75 billion cubic meters, or 43.1 million cubic meters per day. One thread is intended for Turkey, the second for European consumers.

