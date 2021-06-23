Gazprom Export acquires Centrex gas trader from Gazprombank

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Export GAZP.MM has finalised its acquisition of trading group Centrex Europe Energy & Gas AG from Gazprombank GZPRI.MM, it said on Wednesday.

It did not reveal the details of the deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's gas exports to Europe may exceed 200 billion cubic metres this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Centrex Group is continuing with its ordinary business activities and will fulfil all its current obligations to customers and partners, it said.

Centrex Europe Energy & Gas AG is the holding company of Centrex Group, which includes businesses in natural gas trading, storage and transportation in Austria, Hungary, Italy and Serbia.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

