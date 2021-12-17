Gazprom expects to strengthen its position in Europe's gas market

Contributors
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Oksana Kobzeva Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russian energy giant Gazprom expects to strengthen its position in Europe's pipeline gas market and does not see an additional influx of sea-borne liquefied natural gas to the region, a company manager said on Friday.

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM expects to strengthen its position in Europe's pipeline gas market and does not see an additional influx of sea-borne liquefied natural gas to the region, a company manager said on Friday.

Gazprom accounts for more than a third of gas sales in Europe.

Speaking at an online conference, Kiril Polous, in charge of Gazprom's long-term development programmes, also said a decline in Europe's own gas production was one of the reasons behind surging natural gas prices.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva Editing by Mark Potter)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More