Gazprom expects dividend on 2021 results at more than 45 rbls/share

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM expects to pay dividend on 2021 results of more than 45 roubles ($0.6087) per share thanks to high oil and gas prices, Gazprom's Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said on Tuesday.

He reiterated that Gazprom expects record-high earnings in 2021, which will be surpassed in 2022, when core profit of Gazprom's group, which includes gas, oil and power assets, set to rise to over 4 trillion roubles, while net income seen rising to more than 2.5 trillion roubles.

($1 = 73.9310 roubles)

