Gazprom does not expect severe gas oversupply in Europe this year

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM on Thursday said that severe oversupply of gas on the European market would be avoided this year.

Gazprom on Thursday reported that 2020 net profit fell 89% to 135.3 billion roubles ($1.82 billion), dented by lower prices and sales and a huge rise in costs including a foreign exchange-related loss.

($1 = 74.3800 roubles)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman )

