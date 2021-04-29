Gazprom does not expect severe gas oversupply in Europe this year

Russian gas giant Gazprom on Thursday said that severe oversupply of gas on the European market would be avoided this year.

Gazprom on Thursday reported that 2020 net profit fell 89% to 135.3 billion roubles ($1.82 billion), dented by lower prices and sales and a huge rise in costs including a foreign exchange-related loss.

($1 = 74.3800 roubles)

