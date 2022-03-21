Gazprom did not book extra gas export capacity at Ukraine auctions for April

March 21 (Reuters) - Gazprom GAZP.MM did not book extra gas export capacity at auctions on Monday for gas in April via the Sudzha and Sokhranovka crossing points into Ukraine, data from Regional Booking Platform shows.

Gas export capacity over in addition to firm contracts is booked by Gazprom, Russia's state gas pipeline export monopoly, when it receives requests from clients.

The two auctions via Sudzha and Sokhranovka were cancelled, the European gas capacity booking platform's data shows, with no reason disclosed.

Two other export auctions for April, via the Velke Kapusany interconnection point on the Slovakia-Ukraine border and the Yamal pipeline to Poland and Germany, are due later on Monday.

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment on Sudzha and Sokhranovka auctions.

It said separately on Monday that it was continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, with bids staying at 104.7 million cubic metres for March 21, largely unchanged from the weekend.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.