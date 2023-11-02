News & Insights

Gazprom delivers second LNG shipment to China, taking Suez Canal - LSEG data

Credit: REUTERS/Olesya Astakhova

November 02, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Thursday delivered a second shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China, sending it via the Suez Canal rather than the northern sea route taken by the previous cargo, according to LSEG data.

The tanker SCF La Perouse, which left Russia's Portovaya LNG station on Sept. 23, arrived on Thursday at the Tangshan Caofeidian LNG zone in the Chinese province of Hebei.

In September, Gazprom delivered the first shipment of LNG from the Baltic to China, sending the tanker Veliky Novgorod along the northern sea route.

According to LSEG ship tracking data, the Veliky Novgorod, which was reloaded at Portovaya on Oct. 23, is currently also heading towards the Suez Canal. Its destination is unknown.

The Portovaya LNG complex, which has a capacity of 1.5 million tons per year, was launched in September last year. Most of its shipments have been directed to Turkey and Greece.

Russia says it is developing alternative routes for energy supplies to Asia, including through the northern sea route, in response to Western sanctions imposed when Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Jan Harvey)

