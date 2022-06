June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM and China's CNPC have signed a technical agreement on gas supplies via the Far Eastern route, Gazprom said on Thursday.

The document stipulates key technical parameters of the cross-border section of the gas pipeline as well as gas parameters, Gazprom said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)

