Gazprom books gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for March 4 - data

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM booked 7.8 million kilowatt-hours per hour of gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Friday morning until Saturday morning, auction data showed on Thursday.

Actual gas supplies are not assured, however, as Gazprom has sometimes not used up the capacity.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)

