Gazprom books gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for March 4 - data

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM booked 7.8 million kilowatt-hours per hour of gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Friday morning until Saturday morning, auction data showed on Thursday.

Actual gas supplies are not assured, however, as Gazprom has sometimes not used up the capacity.

