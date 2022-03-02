Gazprom books extra gas transit capacity for Yamal-Europe route

Russian energy giant Gazprom booked additional gas transit capacity for westbound gas supplies via the Yamal - Europe pipeline for the coming night, auction results showed.

It has booked 14.3 million kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) from 30.2 million kWh/h on offer.

