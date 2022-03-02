Gazprom books extra gas transit capacity for Yamal-Europe route

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM booked additional gas transit capacity for westbound gas supplies via the Yamal - Europe pipeline for the coming night, auction results showed.
It has booked 14.3 million kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) from 30.2 million kWh/h on offer.
(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
