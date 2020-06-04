Gazprom board approves changes to Novatek stake ownership

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Thursday its board had approved changes to its ownership of almost 10% in top non-state gas producer Novatek NVTK.MM.

Its subsidiary Gazprom Capital acquired the shares from its Cyprus-based subsidiary Gazfin Cyprus Limited, the company said in a regulatory disclosure.

The deal is part of an "optimisation of asset ownership structure" at Gazprom, it said in emailed comments.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

