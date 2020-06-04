Gazprom board approves changes to Novatek stake ownership

Contributors
Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday its board had approved changes to its ownership of almost 10% in top non-state gas producer Novatek.

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Thursday its board had approved changes to its ownership of almost 10% in top non-state gas producer Novatek NVTK.MM.

Its subsidiary Gazprom Capital acquired the shares from its Cyprus-based subsidiary Gazfin Cyprus Limited, the company said in a regulatory disclosure.

The deal is part of an "optimisation of asset ownership structure" at Gazprom, it said in emailed comments.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More