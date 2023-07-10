News & Insights

Gazprom arm seeks foreclosure on Deutsche Bank Russia businesses -court document

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

July 10, 2023 — 11:56 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Kremlin-owned gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM is seeking foreclosure on Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE Russian businesses over unpaid bank guarantees, court documents filed at a St Petersburg court show.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Monday on the court move by RusKhimAlyans, which relates to a payment on a banking guarantee of 238.1 million euros ($261 million) from September 2021.

Documents made public by the Court of Arbitration of St Petersburg and the Leningrad Region last week showed that RusKhimAlyans has filed lawsuits seeking a total of 31 billion roubles ($339 million) from Deutsche Bank and fellow German lender Commerzbank CBKG.DE.

RusKhimAlyans, in which Gazprom has a 50% stake, is seeking more than 22 billion roubles from Deutsche Bank and more than 8 billion roubles from Commerzbank, the documents show.

The court has since released details which show RusKhimAlyans is seeking foreclosure on 100% of Deutsche Bank's Russian subsidiary Deutsche Bank Limited Liability Company (LLC) and on Deutsche Bank Technology Centre.

The court has requested RusKhimAlyans submits additional documents by Aug. 4 2023.

($1 = 91.4585 roubles)

($1 = 0.9109 euros)

