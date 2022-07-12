Gazprom appeal against EU directive impacting NS2 'partially admissible' - court

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - An appeal by Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM against a directive that extends certain European Union internal market rules to third-country gas pipelines is partially admissible, according to a court decision published on Tuesday.

Nord Stream 2 AG, the Swiss subsidiary of Gazprom operating the shelved pipeline of the same name, "is individually concerned by the conditions for exemption or derogation amended or inserted by the amending directive, with the result that its action for annulment must be declared admissible within the limits of that individual concern," the Court of Justice of the EU said in a statement.

The appeal has therefore been referred back to the general court, it added.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Sabine Siebold, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

