Gazprom aims to supply Europe with carbon-neutral LNG

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Tuesday it plans to supply its first ever carbon-neutral cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

Carbon neutral LNG typically involves companies supporting nature-based projects that reduce emissions to offset those generated from the exploration and production of LNG.

"I hope that in the nearest future we will supply our first fully carbon-neutral cargo of LNG to Europe," Pavel Sedov, in charge of LNG exports at Gazprom Export, told an online presentation, without further elaboration.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Jason Neely)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.