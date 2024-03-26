News & Insights

Gazprom 2023 net profit to Russian accounting standards down 7% to $7.5 bln

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

March 26, 2024 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Tuesday its 2023 net profit to Russian accounting standards (RAS), which do not include financial results of subsidiaries, declined by around 7% to 695.6 billion roubles ($7.51 billion).

It also said its revenue fell by almost 30% to 5.62 trillion roubles.

($1 = 92.6455 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

