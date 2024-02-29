News & Insights

US Markets

Gaza hospital receives 10 dead bodies, dozens of wounded from western Gaza City - hospital official

Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

February 29, 2024 — 04:31 am EST

Written by Nidal Al-Mughrabi for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital received the bodies of 10 dead people and dozens of wounded Palestinians from western Gaza City, the head of the hospital Hussam Abu Safieyah told Reuters on Thursday.

"We don't know how many are there in other hospitals," he added.

Hamas-led Gaza's Government Media office said Israeli military strikes killed 70 Palestinians and wounded 250 others as crowds waited for aid trucks in Gaza City.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.