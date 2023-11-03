Gaza health ministry says Israel strikes ambulance convoy

Adds background in paragraphs 6-8, social media video in 9

GAZA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Palestinian health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza said Israel struck a convoy of ambulances on Friday that was to leave al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and head to the south of the enclave to evacuate injured people.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said it was looking into the report.

"The occupation targeted the convoy in more than one location outside the door of al-Shifa Hospital," Ashraf al-Qidra the ministry spokesperson said.

He said the convoy was targeted both at the hospital gate and at Ansar Square a kilometer away. Qidra did not give a figure for casualties in the incident.

Hamas-run Al-Aqsa television cited the Health Ministry as saying scores of people were killed and injured. Hamas-run Al-Shehab television said several people were killed and injured.

Earlier on Friday, Qidra said ambulances would send critically injured Palestinians who urgently needed care in Egypt from besieged Gaza City to the south of the enclave.

Israel, which has accused Hamas of concealing command centres and tunnel entrances in al-Shifa hospital, ordered all civilians to leave the north of Gaza last month and its military encircled the area on Thursday.

Hamas and al-Shifa hospital authorities have denied the facility is used as a base by militant fighters.

Video shared on social media, which Reuters has verified, showed people lying in blood next to an ambulance with flashing lights on a city street as people rushed to help.

