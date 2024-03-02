News & Insights

Gaza ceasefire talks to resume in Cairo on Sunday, Egyptian security sources say

March 02, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Written by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan and Nafisa Eltahir for Reuters ->

CAIRO, March 2 (Reuters) - Gaza ceasefire negotiations are due to resume in Cairo on Sunday, two Egyptian security sources said on Saturday.

The parties have agreed on the duration of a Gaza truce, as well as hostage and prisoner releases, they said, adding that the completion of the deal still requires an agreement on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from northern Gaza and a return of its residents.

The sources said that an incident on Thursday incident in which more than 100 Palestinians seeking aid were killed by Israeli fire according to Gazan authorities, had not slowed down the talks, but instead pushed negotiators to hasten in order to preserve progress.

