News & Insights

World Markets

Gaza aid distribution struggles amid overcrowding, debris, lack of fuel

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

October 31, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

        * 
      Gaza society 'on edge and desperate' - US envoy
    

        * 
      Displacement, overcrowding complicate aid distribution 
    

        * 
      Quantity of aid arriving in Gaza is way below normal 
    

        * 
      UNRWA prioritising aid to displaced shelters, bakeries
    

        * 
      UN agency loses 67 of its staff in the war
    

  
    By Emma Farge and Aidan Lewis
       Oct 31 (Reuters) - Distribution of food and medical
supplies is faltering in Gaza due to a chronic lack of fuel,
looting of stores, the choking of streets with rubble from
Israeli shelling and overcrowding caused by displacement of
civilians.
    And despite an uptick in the trickle of supplies, the number
of aid trucks entering Gaza -- currently averaging 14 daily --
remains tiny compared to the 400 trucks seen daily in normal
times for a population of 2.3 million now desperate for
essentials like bread, aid officials say.
    U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Monday that
over the past day it had delivered hundreds of tonnes of flour
to 50 Gaza bakeries, helping to lower bread prices by half, and
to shelters hosting hundreds of thousands of people.
    But the agency, which runs Gaza's largest aid operation,
said a break-in by hungry Gazans on Sunday at its second largest
warehouse was likely to further complicate its work.
    A logistics base at the Rafah border crossing that is vital
to aid distribution has become harder to operate because 8,000
displaced people are sheltering at it.
    The agency has also seen 67 of its workers killed in Gaza
since Oct. 7, the highest number of UN staff killed in any
conflict in such a short span of time, it said. 
    UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma said the agency's priority
was providing aid to 150 shelters for at least 670,000 displaced
people, while another priority was providing wheat flour to
bakeries.
    "We're way beyond our capacity" to do anything more than
that, she added.
    The number of displaced is four times more than UNRWA had
planned for before the war as a worst case scenario, she said.
    The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent
Societies said their Gaza City warehouses had suffered "severe
damage" on Monday and were out of service.
    Israel is blockading Gaza and refuses to allow in fuel,
saying it could be used by the Hamas militant group for their
military goals. 
    "The constant threat of bombardment, debris, and lack of
fuel makes roads extremely dangerous and inaccessible in many
parts of the Gaza Strip," said Jonathan Crickx, communications
chief for UNICEF Palestine.
    While UNICEF is bringing in medical supplies, he said,
"distribution is becoming more and more difficult". 
        
    SANITATION 'ATROCIOUS'
    Aid flows to Gaza have fallen sharply since Israel started
shelling the Palestinian enclave in response to an attack by the
Hamas militant group on Oct. 7 that killed 1,400 people.
    The death toll from the bombardment has caused international
uproar. Medical authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said on Tuesday
that 8,525 people including 3,542 minors had been killed.
    Distribution is particularly hard in northern Gaza, the main
focus of Israel's military operation, aid officials say, and
some have halted all deliveries. 
    World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Christian
Lindmeier said on Tuesday it had sent no further aid to northern
Gaza hospitals since Oct. 24, citing a lack of security
guarantees.
    A public health catastrophe is imminent, he said, amid the
mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation
infrastructure.
    He said there had been 82 attacks on healthcare facilities
in Gaza since the conflict began on Oct. 7, with 491 people
killed in the attacks, including 16 on duty health workers, and
28 ambulances damaged or destroyed. 
    Rick Brennan, the WHO regional emergencies director, told
Reuters that with 1.4 million people displaced in such a densely
populated territory, conditions were dire.
    "The sanitation is atrocious, I mean I was just talking to
an UNRWA colleague, she said the living conditions are
sub-human. Where do people go to the bathroom? How do you remove
all waste?"
    He said such a condition was ripe for the outbreak of 
diseases such as diarrhoea and respiratory and skin infections
such as scabies.
    In Cairo, U.S. Special Envoy David Satterfield, who has been
negotiating with Israel and Egypt over aid deliveries, said
providing humanitarian aid was critically important for Gaza,
whose inhabitants say food and water have almost run out.
    "This is a society on edge and desperate… and the U.N.
implementers must be able to demonstrate that aid is not
episodic," he said in a briefing for reporters.
    Aid flows from Egypt have been slowed by an inspection
system agreed with Israel in which trucks drive from Egypt's
Rafah crossing along the Egypt-Israel border before returning
towards Gaza. UNRWA's Touma called the system "way too
cumbersome".
    

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Gaza breakdown of order halts four aid distribution centres
-UNWRA     [nL1N3C023V]
WHO warns of 'imminent public health catastrophe' in Gaza   
[nL8N3C145B]
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Additional reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, Editing by
William Maclean and Gareth Jones)
 ((william.maclean@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: ISRAEL PALESTINIANS/GAZA AID DISTRIBUTION (PIX, TV)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.