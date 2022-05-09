US Markets
Gay dating app Grindr to go public via blank-check company

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Popular gay dating app Grindr LLC has agreed to go public through a blank-check firm whose founder was part of a consortium that bought the company in 2020, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The deal with Tiga Acquisition Corp TINV.N will raise $384 million including $284 million of the special-purpose acquisition company's cash in trust plus up to $100 million in a forward purchase agreement, valuing the company at $2.1 billion including debt, according to the filing.

The dating app was valued at $620 million when it was sold in 2020 by its Chinese owner.

Tiga Acquisition Corp went public in November 2020 to raise $240 million, a few months after the Grindr sale. The SPAC would have to liquidate later this month if it failed to reach a deal with a potential merger target, after several extensions of the liquidation deadline.

G. Raymond Zage III, the founder and CEO of the SPAC, was a member of San Vicente, a consortium of investors that bought Grindr from Beijing's Kunlun Tech Co 300418.SZ in 2020.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((E.Wang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 9172873971; Reuters Messaging: E.Wang@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

