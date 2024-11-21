News & Insights

Stocks
GXAI

Gaxos.AI successfully integrated Suno AI, ElevanLabs into Gaxos Labs

November 21, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Gaxos.ai (GXAI) announced that the Company successfully integrated Suno AI and ElevenLabs into their artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, Gaxos Labs. “We are pleased to welcome Suno AI and ElevenLabs into our Gaxos Labs ecosystem,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “As we continue on our path to becoming an all-in-one artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, we will add other AI tools to make our product more robust and invaluable.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GXAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GXAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.