Gaxos.AI successfully integrated Suno AI, ElevanLabs into Gaxos Labs

Gaxos.ai (GXAI) announced that the Company successfully integrated Suno AI and ElevenLabs into their artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, Gaxos Labs. “We are pleased to welcome Suno AI and ElevenLabs into our Gaxos Labs ecosystem,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “As we continue on our path to becoming an all-in-one artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, we will add other AI tools to make our product more robust and invaluable.”

