Markets
GXAI

Gaxos.ai Stock Soars 84% After America First Defense Secures Detachable Drone Highjacker License

March 05, 2026 — 10:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gaxos.ai Inc. (GXAI) are surging about 84 percent on Thursday morning trading following America First Defense secured a license for the Detachable Drone Highjacker from US Navy. Gaxos owns about 19 percent stake in the defense technology company.

The company's shares are currently trading at $2.29 on the Nasdaq, up 84.74 percent. The stock opened at $1.24 and has climbed as high as $2.39 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.00 to $2.96.

Gaxos believes that this transaction would place it at the intersection of AI, defense innovation, and a rapidly accelerating national security priority.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GXAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.