Gaxos.ai (GXAI) Price Target Increased by 16.60% to 2.94

The average one-year price target for Gaxos.ai (NasdaqCM:GXAI) has been revised to $2.94 / share. This is an increase of 16.60% from the prior estimate of $2.52 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.91 to a high of $3.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.24% from the latest reported closing price of $1.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaxos.ai. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXAI is 0.00%, an increase of 497.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.34% to 460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 199K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 56K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 45K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 66.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXAI by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 35K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing a decrease of 64.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXAI by 61.15% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 21K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXAI by 33.29% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.