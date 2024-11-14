News & Insights

Gaxos.AI board of directors approves Bitcoin as treasury reserve asset

November 14, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Gaxos.ai (GXAI) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin. “As demand for Bitcoin grows and so does its acceptance as a major and primary asset class, we believe that Bitcoin will serve as a strong treasury reserve asset,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “With recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs and growing support from institutional investors, it is a great addition to our treasury strategy. Its limited supply and inflation-resistant characteristics provide a functional store of value.”

