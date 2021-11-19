Gavreto wins conditional EU approval to treat form of lung cancer -Roche

ROG

ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Roche's ROG.S Gavreto has won conditional European Commission approval for treating adults with a form of non-small cell lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

Gavreto, known generically as pralsetinib, is the first and only precision medicine approved in the EU for first-line treatment of people with RET fusion-positive advanced NSCLC. Around 37,500 people are diagnosed with RET fusion-positive NSCLC worldwide each year, it said in a statement.

Blueprint Medicines BPMC.O and Roche are co-developing Gavreto globally, with the exception of certain territories in Asia, including China.

Blueprint Medicines and Roche unit Genentech are commercialising Gavreto in the United States, and Roche has exclusive commercialisation rights for Gavreto outside the United States, with the exception of some parts of Asia.

CStone Pharmaceuticals 2616.HK retains rights to the development and commercialisation of Gavreto in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau under an collaboration accord with Blueprint Medicines, Roche said.

