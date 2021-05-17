AZN

GAVI says it expects Taiwan to get COVID vaccines by end June

Contributor
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

TAIPEI, May 17 (Reuters) - The GAVI Vaccine Alliance said on Monday that it expected Taiwan to get its allocated AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June at the latest, amid a surge in domestic infections on the island.

GAVI and the World Health Organization are jointly running the COVAX scheme to provide doses to countries which may have difficulties obtaining it, but has hit major supply problems.

