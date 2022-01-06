US Markets
NVAX

Gavi, India'a Bharat discussing possible COVAX use of Covaxin

Contributor
Krishna N. Das Reuters
Published

The Gavi vaccine alliance is in talks with India's Bharat Biotech to potentially procure the company's Covaxin COVID-19 shot for the COVAX global vaccine distribution programme, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Gavi vaccine alliance is in talks with India's Bharat Biotech to potentially procure the company's Covaxin COVID-19 shot for the COVAX global vaccine distribution programme, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are in discussion with (Bharat Biotech) as we consider the overall needs of the COVAX portfolio in 2022, however, we have no agreement for supply of Covaxin to COVAX at this time," the spokesperson said in an email.

Gavi is also working with the Serum Institute of India for the company to start supplying the Novavax NVAX.O vaccine to COVAX, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; editing by Jason Neely)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular