Gauzy’s Smart Glass Chosen for Ferrari’s First SUV

Gauzy Ltd., a leader in light control technology, has been selected by Ferrari to supply its Suspended Particle Device (SPD) Smart Glass for the panoramic roofs of Ferrari’s first-ever SUV. This marks the first mass production of smart glass technology for Ferrari, underscoring the growing trend of integrating advanced glass solutions in luxury and mass-market automobiles. Gauzy’s SPD technology, already used by brands like McLaren and Mercedes, offers enhanced comfort, safety, and design features, positioning the company to capture a significant share of the burgeoning smart glass market.

