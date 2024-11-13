Gauzy price target lowered to $15 from $24 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Gauzy (GAUZ) to $15 from $24 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s revenue growth opportunity remains, but its free cash flow must improve, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

