Gauzy Ltd. Strengthens Leadership with New Board Appointment

Gauzy Ltd., a leader in light and vision control technology, has appointed Lilach Payorski to its Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee. With over 25 years of experience in financial and operational roles at multinational companies, Payorski’s expertise is expected to be invaluable in guiding Gauzy’s strategic growth and enhancing shareholder value. Her past roles include CFO at Stratasys Ltd. and board member positions at Oddity Tech and Kamada Ltd., highlighting a strong background in corporate governance and capital markets.

