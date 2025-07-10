Gauzy Ltd. Files Form F-3 Shelf Registration to Enhance Financial Flexibility, No Immediate Equity Issuance Planned

Gauzy Ltd. filed Form F-3 for corporate governance, indicating no current plans for equity issuance.

Gauzy Ltd., a leader in vision and light control solutions, announced it has filed a Form F-3 with the SEC as part of routine corporate governance, but does not plan to issue equity securities under this registration in the near future. CEO Eyal Peso emphasized this move is a standard practice that provides financial flexibility for potential strategic opportunities. The Shelf Registration, which has been filed but is not yet effective, does not obligate the company to sell any securities at this time. Gauzy remains well-capitalized and committed to responsible capital management to support innovation and growth across various industries globally.

Potential Positives

Gauzy has filed a Shelf Registration Statement on Form F-3 with the SEC, demonstrating adherence to standard corporate governance procedures.

The company maintains a $35 million credit line, providing significant financial flexibility for future opportunities.

The CEO emphasized the company's commitment to responsible and strategic capital management, which supports innovation and scalability.

Potential Negatives

The company is currently not planning to utilize the recently filed shelf registration for equity securities, which may indicate a lack of confidence in favorable market conditions for raising capital.

Gauzy has a history of losses and anticipates that it will continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future, which raises concerns about its long-term financial sustainability.

The press release highlights several operational risks, including reliance on OEMs and the potential inability to win production models, which could adversely impact future business performance.

FAQ

What is Form F-3 in relation to Gauzy?

Form F-3 is a shelf registration statement filed to enhance financing flexibility but does not indicate plans to issue equity.

Why did Gauzy file a shelf registration statement?

Gauzy filed the shelf registration as a standard corporate procedure to prepare for strategic opportunities in the future.

Is Gauzy planning to raise equity securities soon?

No, Gauzy is not planning to issue equity securities at this time or in the foreseeable future.

What does the $35 million credit line mean for Gauzy?

The $35 million credit line enhances Gauzy's financial options but does not confirm immediate usage or equity issuance.

Where is Gauzy headquartered?

Gauzy is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with subsidiaries in multiple countries including the U.S. and Germany.

Form F-3 recently filed as standard corporate governance procedure following shelf registration eligibility











$35 million









credit line is currently available under existing facility as previously disclosed









TEL AVIV, Israel, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ) (“Gauzy” or the “Company”)



, a global leader in vision and light control solutions, today announced it is not planning at this time or in the foreseeable future, to issue equity securities under the shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 3, 2025 (the “Shelf Registration”).





The Shelf Registration was filed as a matter of normal corporate best practices.





“This is a standard move for public companies to be prepared for strategic opportunities as they arise,” said Eyal Peso, CEO and Co-Founder of Gauzy. “While we are not planning to raise any equity at this time under the Shelf Registration, the Shelf Registration, once effective, will provide Gauzy with enhanced financial flexibility to prudently capitalize on opportunities that may emerge in the future for the Company. Gauzy is well-capitalized and committed to responsible, strategic capital management that supports innovation and scale.”





The Shelf Registration has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the Shelf Registration becomes effective. The Shelf Registration does not constitute a commitment by the Company to sell any specific amount of securities. Any further offerings under the Shelf Registration, if made, will be subject to the Company's discretion and applicable market conditions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







About Gauzy







Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s statements regarding the Company's ability to access the capital markets, raise future financing, or sell securities pursuant to the Shelf Registration, strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict including, without limitation, the following: Gauzy invests significant effort and capital seeking validation of its light and vision control products with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, mainly in the aeronautics and automobile markets, and there can be no assurance that it will win production models, which could adversely affect its future business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to make competitive technological advances will put Gauzy at a disadvantage and may lead to a negative operational and financial outcome; Gauzy being an early growth-stage company with a history of losses and its anticipation that it expects to continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future; its operating results and financial condition have fluctuated in the past and may fluctuate in the future; it is exposed to high repair and replacement costs; it may not be able to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for its light and vision control products, which could result in a variety of inefficiencies in its business and hinder its ability to generate revenue; if it fails to accurately predict its manufacturing requirements, it could incur additional costs or experience delays; the estimates and forecasts of market opportunity and market growth it provides may prove to be inaccurate, and it cannot assure that its business will grow at similar rates, or at all; it may be unable to adequately control the capital expenditures and costs associated with its business and operations; it may need to raise additional capital before it can expect to become profitable from sales of its light and vision control products, which such additional capital may not be available on acceptable terms, or at all, and failure to obtain this necessary capital when needed may force it to delay, limit or terminate its product development efforts or other operations; shortages in supply, price increases or deviations in the quality of the raw materials used to manufacture its products could adversely affect its sales and operating results; its business, financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected by disruptions in the global economy caused by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; it is subject to, and must remain in compliance with, numerous laws and governmental regulations across various countries concerning the manufacturing, use, distribution and sale of its light and vision control products, and some of its customers also require that it complies with other unique requirements relating to these matters; if it is unable to obtain, maintain and protect effective intellectual property rights for its products throughout the world, it may not be able to compete effectively in the markets in which it operates; the market price of its ordinary shares may be volatile or may decline steeply or suddenly regardless of its operating performance, and it may not be able to meet investor or analyst expectations; its indebtedness could adversely affect its ability to raise additional capital to fund operations, limit its ability to react to changes in the economy or its industry and prevent it from meeting its financial obligations; it has limited operating experience as a publicly traded company in the United States; conditions in Israel could materially and adversely affect its business; and any other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2025. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Contacts







Media:





Brittany Kleiman Swisa





Gauzy Ltd.







press@gauzy.com







Investors:





Dan Scott, ICR Inc.







ir@gauzy.com





