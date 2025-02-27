Gauzy Ltd. Announces Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Gauzy Ltd. will release Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Gauzy Ltd., a leader in light and vision control technology, announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, before the market opens on March 11, 2025. Management will hold a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT that day to discuss the results, with details for participation provided. Gauzy, headquartered in Tel Aviv, focuses on smart glass technologies and advanced driver assistance systems, serving clients in various industries globally. The press release also includes cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The release announces the upcoming financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, indicating ongoing operations and transparency with investors.

Management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results, demonstrating a commitment to engaging with stakeholders and providing updates on performance.

The company is recognized as a global leader in light and vision control technology, highlighting its position in the market and potentially attracting investor interest.

Gauzy's extensive reach, serving clients across various industries and countries, suggests a diversified revenue base and potential for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to meet its projected goals and performance.

There is no disclosure of actual financial results or key metrics, leaving investors with uncertainty about the company's current financial health.

The necessity to reference risks and uncertainties associated with future performance could indicate potential challenges facing the company, leading to investor skepticism.

FAQ

When will Gauzy release its financial results for 2024?

Gauzy will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year on March 11, 2025.

How can I participate in the Gauzyearnings conference call

To participate, dial U.S. Toll Free (800) 717-1738 or International (646) 307-1865.

Where can I listen to the Gauzyearnings callonline?

You can listen to the conference call via the "Investors" section of Gauzy’s website at www.gauzy.com.

Is there an audio replay of the Gauzy conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available for about one week after the call.

What industries does Gauzy serve?

Gauzy serves industries such as aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ) (“Gauzy” or the “Company”)



, a global leader in light and vision control technology, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Management will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review results.





To participate in the conference call, dial U.S. Toll Free (800) 717-1738 and request to be connected to the Gauzy Ltd.earnings conference call International callers should dial (646) 307-1865 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the "Investors" section of Gauzy’s website at www.gauzy.com.





An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921; International Toll (412) 317-6671 and request to be connected to replay using access code 1128059.







About Gauzy







Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of smart glass technologies and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel and partner network.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s prospectus (Registration No. 333-278675), dated June 5, 2024 and filed with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Contacts







Media:





Brittany Kleiman Swisa





Gauzy Ltd.







press@gauzy.com







Investors:





Dan Scott, ICR Inc.







ir@gauzy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.