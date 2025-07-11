Gauzy Ltd. Announces Insider Purchase of 560,000 Ordinary Shares by CEO and Major Investor

Gauzy Ltd. reported insider purchases of 560,000 shares, reflecting confidence from CEO Eyal Peso and investor Alejandro Weinstein.

Gauzy Ltd., a leader in vision and light control technologies, announced insider purchases of 560,000 ordinary shares, including 210,000 shares bought by CEO and Co-Founder Eyal Peso, who financed his purchase through a personal loan, indicating his strong confidence in the company. The transaction also involved Alejandro Weinstein, Gauzy's second-largest investor and director nominee, who purchased 350,000 shares. This private deal was finalized in June 2025. The company, headquartered in Tel Aviv, operates globally, serving major brands across various sectors, including aeronautics and automotive. Gauzy is actively engaged in developing innovative products and faces numerous challenges and uncertainties related to its market and operational strategies as outlined in their forward-looking statements.

Potential Positives

Significant insider purchases of 560,000 ordinary shares from an existing investor demonstrate strong confidence in the company's future by its leadership.

The CEO and Co-Founder, Eyal Peso, investing 210,000 shares through a personal loan indicates a personal financial commitment to the company's success.

Additional investment from Alejandro Weinstein, Gauzy's second largest investor and director nominee, highlights continued support from key stakeholders.

This transaction may positively influence investor sentiment and market perception of the company amid its growth strategies in the vision and light control technology sector.

Potential Negatives

CEO Eyal Peso's acquisition of shares financed through a personal loan may raise concerns about the company's financial stability and reliance on personal funding for investment.

The company is characterized as an early growth-stage firm with a history of losses and anticipates continuing to incur significant losses, which could discourage potential investors.

Gauzy's business and financial health are exposed to numerous risks including market dynamics, supply issues, and compliance with regulations, indicating a challenging operating environment.

FAQ

What shares were recently purchased by Gauzy executives?

Gauzy executives, including CEO Eyal Peso, purchased a total of 560,000 ordinary shares, with 210,000 bought by Peso.

Who financed the CEO's investment in Gauzy?

Eyal Peso's investment was entirely financed through a personal loan, showcasing his confidence in the company.

What industries does Gauzy serve?

Gauzy serves industries including aeronautics, automotive, and architecture, operating in over 60 countries worldwide.

Where is Gauzy Ltd. headquartered?

Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with subsidiaries in multiple countries including the US and Germany.

What risks does Gauzy face in its business operations?

Gauzy faces various risks such as market fluctuations, technological competition, and uncertainties in financial performance and capital needs.

Full Release



NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gauzy Ltd.



(Nasdaq: GAUZ) (“Gauzy” or the “Company”), a global leader in vision and light control technologies, provided more details regarding the announcement this morning of significant insider purchases totaling 560,000 Gauzy ordinary shares from an existing investor. The transaction included 210,000 shares purchased by the CEO and Co-Founder, Eyal Peso, alongside an additional 350,000 shares purchased by Gauzy’s second largest, long-time investor and director nominee, Alejandro Weinstein. The private transaction was negotiated and signed in the first half of June 2025. Mr. Peso’s investment was financed entirely through a personal loan, further signaling his unwavering confidence in the Company.







About Gauzy







Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 60 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict including, without limitation, the following: Gauzy invests significant effort and capital seeking validation of its light and vision control products with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, mainly in the aeronautics and automobile markets, and there can be no assurance that it will win production models, which could adversely affect its future business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to make competitive technological advances will put Gauzy at a disadvantage and may lead to a negative operational and financial outcome; Gauzy being an early growth-stage company with a history of losses and its anticipation that it expects to continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future; its operating results and financial condition have fluctuated in the past and may fluctuate in the future; it is exposed to high repair and replacement costs; it may not be able to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for its light and vision control products, which could result in a variety of inefficiencies in its business and hinder its ability to generate revenue; if it fails to accurately predict its manufacturing requirements, it could incur additional costs or experience delays; the estimates and forecasts of market opportunity and market growth it provides may prove to be inaccurate, and it cannot assure that its business will grow at similar rates, or at all; it may be unable to adequately control the capital expenditures and costs associated with its business and operations; it may need to raise additional capital before it can expect to become profitable from sales of its light and vision control products, which such additional capital may not be available on acceptable terms, or at all, and failure to obtain this necessary capital when needed may force it to delay, limit or terminate its product development efforts or other operations; shortages in supply, price increases or deviations in the quality of the raw materials used to manufacture its products could adversely affect its sales and operating results; its business, financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected by disruptions in the global economy caused by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; it is subject to, and must remain in compliance with, numerous laws and governmental regulations across various countries concerning the manufacturing, use, distribution and sale of its light and vision control products, and some of its customers also require that it complies with other unique requirements relating to these matters; if it is unable to obtain, maintain and protect effective intellectual property rights for its products throughout the world, it may not be able to compete effectively in the markets in which it operates; the market price of its ordinary shares may be volatile or may decline steeply or suddenly regardless of its operating performance, and it may not be able to meet investor or analyst expectations; its indebtedness could adversely affect its ability to raise additional capital to fund operations, limit its ability to react to changes in the economy or its industry and prevent it from meeting its financial obligations; it has limited operating experience as a publicly traded company in the United States; conditions in Israel could materially and adversely affect its business; and any other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2025. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Contacts







Media:





Brittany Kleiman Swisa





Gauzy Ltd.







press@gauzy.com







Investors:





Dan Scott, ICR Inc.







ir@gauzy.com





