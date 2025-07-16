Gauzy Ltd. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 13, 2025

Gauzy Ltd. will announce second-quarter financial results on August 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Gauzy Ltd., a leader in vision and light control technologies, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens on August 13, 2025. Following the release, management will hold a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants can join the call by dialing specified U.S. and international numbers or by visiting the company's website. Gauzy, headquartered in Tel Aviv, operates globally and serves various industries, including aeronautics and automotive. The press release contains forward-looking statements about the company's plans and risks associated with its operations and market conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GAUZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GAUZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GAUZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GAUZ forecast page.

$GAUZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GAUZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GAUZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/14/2025

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gauzy Ltd.



(Nasdaq: GAUZ) (“Gauzy” or the “Company”), a global leader in vision and light control technologies, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day to review results.





To participate in the conference call, dial U.S. Toll Free (800) 717-1738 and request to be connected to the Gauzy Ltd.earnings conference call International callers should dial (646) 307-1865 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call live via the “Investors” section of Gauzy’s website at www.gauzy.com.





An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the event. To access the replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921 or International Toll (412) 317-6671, and request to be connected to replay using access code 1112120.







About Gauzy







Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 60 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict including, without limitation, the following: Gauzy invests significant effort and capital seeking validation of its light and vision control products with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, mainly in the aeronautics and automobile markets, and there can be no assurance that it will win production models, which could adversely affect its future business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to make competitive technological advances will put Gauzy at a disadvantage and may lead to a negative operational and financial outcome; Gauzy being an early growth-stage company with a history of losses and its anticipation that it expects to continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future; its operating results and financial condition have fluctuated in the past and may fluctuate in the future; it is exposed to high repair and replacement costs; it may not be able to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for its light and vision control products, which could result in a variety of inefficiencies in its business and hinder its ability to generate revenue; if it fails to accurately predict its manufacturing requirements, it could incur additional costs or experience delays; the estimates and forecasts of market opportunity and market growth it provides may prove to be inaccurate, and it cannot assure that its business will grow at similar rates, or at all; it may be unable to adequately control the capital expenditures and costs associated with its business and operations; it may need to raise additional capital before it can expect to become profitable from sales of its light and vision control products, which such additional capital may not be available on acceptable terms, or at all, and failure to obtain this necessary capital when needed may force it to delay, limit or terminate its product development efforts or other operations; shortages in supply, price increases or deviations in the quality of the raw materials used to manufacture its products could adversely affect its sales and operating results; its business, financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected by disruptions in the global economy caused by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; it is subject to, and must remain in compliance with, numerous laws and governmental regulations across various countries concerning the manufacturing, use, distribution and sale of its light and vision control products, and some of its customers also require that it complies with other unique requirements relating to these matters; if it is unable to obtain, maintain and protect effective intellectual property rights for its products throughout the world, it may not be able to compete effectively in the markets in which it operates; the market price of its ordinary shares may be volatile or may decline steeply or suddenly regardless of its operating performance, and it may not be able to meet investor or analyst expectations; its indebtedness could adversely affect its ability to raise additional capital to fund operations, limit its ability to react to changes in the economy or its industry and prevent it from meeting its financial obligations; it has limited operating experience as a publicly traded company in the United States; conditions in Israel could materially and adversely affect its business; and any other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2025. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Contacts







Media:





Brittany Kleiman Swisa





Gauzy Ltd.







press@gauzy.com







Investors:





Dan Scott, ICR Inc.







ir@gauzy.com





