Gauzy Ltd. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Gauzy Ltd. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Gauzy Ltd., a leader in light and vision control technologies, has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 will be released on May 13, 2025, prior to market opening. The company's management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT that day to review the results, which investors can join via phone or through the company's website. Gauzy, headquartered in Tel Aviv, operates globally with subsidiaries in multiple countries and specializes in smart glass technologies and advanced driver assistance systems. The release also includes forward-looking statements about the company's strategic plans and future performance, reflecting its expectations subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Gauzy Ltd. is established as a global leader in light and vision control technologies, providing a strong brand reputation and industry positioning.

The upcoming release of financial results for Q1 2025 indicates transparency and engagement with investors, showcasing the company's commitment to accountability.

The scheduled conference call and webcast offer direct communication between management and investors, enhancing investor relations and market confidence.

Gauzy's extensive global presence with subsidiaries in multiple countries across various industries highlights its comprehensive market reach and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results may indicate that the company is under pressure to demonstrate financial performance, especially if prior results were disappointing.

The extensive use of forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty regarding future performance and ongoing risks, which may lead to investor skepticism.

The company’s reliance on multiple international markets may expose it to diverse economic, regulatory, and competitive challenges that could impact future growth.

FAQ

When will Gauzy release its first quarter financial results?

Gauzy will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 13, 2025, before market opening.

How can I participate in the Gauzy conference call?

To join the conference call, dial U.S. Toll Free (800) 717-1738 or International (646) 307-1865 on May 13, 2025.

Where can I listen to the Gauzyearnings calllive?

The liveearnings callcan be accessed via the “Investors” section of Gauzy’s website at www.gauzy.com.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available for one week at U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921 using access code 1130970.

What industries does Gauzy serve?

Gauzy serves industries including aeronautics, automotive, and architecture across over 30 countries globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ



) (“Gauzy” or the “Company”), a global leader in light and vision control technologies, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day to review results.





To participate in the conference call, dial U.S. Toll Free (800) 717-1738 and request to be connected to the Gauzy Ltd.earnings conference call International callers should dial (646) 307-1865 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call live via the “Investors” section of Gauzy’s website at



www.gauzy.com



.





An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the event. To access the replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921 or International Toll (412) 317-6671, and request to be connected to replay using access code 1130970.







About Gauzy







Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of smart glass technologies and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel and partner network.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Contacts









Media:







Brittany Kleiman Swisa





Gauzy Ltd.







press@gauzy.com









Investors:







Dan Scott, ICR Inc.







ir@gauzy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.