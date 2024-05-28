Gaussin SA Seeks Buyers for METALLIANCE Subsidiary

Gaussin SA (FR:ALGAU) has released an update.

Gaussin SA announces that judicial administrators are seeking buyers for its subsidiary METALLIANCE, which represents 65% of the Group’s turnover at €23.3 million as of 2023. The sale is part of a judicial reorganization process with offers due by June 17. METALLIANCE specializes in underground works and is a significant part of Gaussin’s portfolio, a leader in innovative transport and logistics solutions.

For further insights into FR:ALGAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.