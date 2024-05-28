News & Insights

Gaussin SA Seeks Buyers for METALLIANCE Subsidiary

May 28, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Gaussin SA (FR:ALGAU) has released an update.

Gaussin SA announces that judicial administrators are seeking buyers for its subsidiary METALLIANCE, which represents 65% of the Group’s turnover at €23.3 million as of 2023. The sale is part of a judicial reorganization process with offers due by June 17. METALLIANCE specializes in underground works and is a significant part of Gaussin’s portfolio, a leader in innovative transport and logistics solutions.

