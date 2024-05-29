Gaush Meditech’s Subsidiary Secures Key Medical Device Certificate

Gaush Meditech Ltd. (HK:2407) has released an update.

Gaush Meditech Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Gaush Teleon Ltd., has received a medical device registration certificate from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its new aspheric intraocular lens, which is designed to provide clear and stable vision for cataract patients. This development comes nearly two quarters ahead of schedule, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to enriching its product line and highlighting its advanced R&D and production capabilities in the field of ophthalmology.

