News & Insights

Stocks

Gaush Meditech’s Subsidiary Secures Key Medical Device Certificate

May 29, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gaush Meditech Ltd. (HK:2407) has released an update.

Gaush Meditech Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Gaush Teleon Ltd., has received a medical device registration certificate from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its new aspheric intraocular lens, which is designed to provide clear and stable vision for cataract patients. This development comes nearly two quarters ahead of schedule, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to enriching its product line and highlighting its advanced R&D and production capabilities in the field of ophthalmology.

For further insights into HK:2407 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.