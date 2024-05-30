Gaush Meditech Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Gaush Meditech Ltd. (HK:2407) has released an update.

Gaush Meditech Ltd announced successful shareholder approval of all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024, including the adoption of audited financial statements, a final dividend declaration, director re-elections, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditor. Notably, the resolutions were passed with an overwhelming majority, highlighting shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and financial health.

