Gaush Meditech Embarks on Share Purchase Initiative

November 18, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Gaush Meditech Ltd. (HK:2407) has released an update.

Gaush Meditech Ltd has announced a share purchase under its share award scheme, acquiring 477,200 shares worth approximately HK$5.14 million. This move aims to incentivize eligible participants and reflects the company’s confidence in its future business prospects. The company plans to continue purchasing shares as part of the scheme’s rules.

