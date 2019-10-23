GATX Stock Up 3.3% on Q3 Earnings Beat & Upbeat '19 EPS View

GATX Corporation GATX performed impressively in the third quarter of 2019, reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues. This outperformance along with the company’s updated guidance for 2019 earnings pleased investors. As a result, the stock gained 3.3% to $78.74 on Oct 22.

The company’s earnings of $1.25 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9 cents. The bottom line also inched up 2.5% from the year-ago figure. Results were aided by higher revenues.

Moreover, revenues came in at $360.7 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352.5 million. The top line also increased on a year-over-year basis, mainly owing to higher other revenues. Total expenses rose 3.1% to $273.5 million in the reported quarter.

GATX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Management anticipates 2019 earnings at the upper end of or slightly above the previously guided range of $4.85-$5.15 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $5.18 per share.

Segmental Results

Profits at the Rail North America segment decreased to $60.9 million from $68.2 million a year ago. This decline was mainly due to higher maintenance expenses apart from lower gains on asset dispositions. The renewal lease rate change of the company’s Lease Price Index (LPI) was -7.7% in the reported quarter compared with -11.5% a year ago. Additionally, average lease renewal term for cars included in the LPI was 40 months compared with 33 months in the year-ago quarter.

In fact, Rail North America’s wholly-owned fleet had approximately 119,000 rail cars at the end of the third quarter. Fleet utilization was flat at 99.2%.

At the Rail International segment, profits dipped 3.9% year over year to $19.9 million. Segmental profits were hurt by unfavorable foreign exchange movements and high maintenance costs.

Moreover, GATX Rail Europe’s fleet totaled approximately 24,000 rail cars at the end of third-quarter 2019. Fleet utilization was 99.4% compared with 98.4% at the end of third-quarter 2018.

At the Portfolio Management unit, profits increased 18.9% to $10.7 million, driven by the Rolls-Royce and Partner Finance affiliates’ buoyant performance in the quarter under review. Moreover, the American Steamship segment's profit increased 1.7% to $12.1 million in the period.

Upcoming Releases

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are keenly awaiting third-quarter 2019 earnings reports from key players, such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW, Expeditors EXPD and Air Lease AL. While C.H. Robinson will report third-quarter earnings on Oct 29, Expeditors and Air Lease will announce the same on Nov 5 and 7, respectively.

