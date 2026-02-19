Markets
GATX

GATX Sees EPS Growth In FY26 As Q4 Profit Rises; Declares Dividend; Approves $300 Mln Share Buyback

February 19, 2026 — 09:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, transportation assets lessor GATX Corp. (GATX) said it now expects earnings for the full-year 2026 in the range of $9.50 to $10.10 per share, inclusive of $0.20 to $0.30 per share of income contribution from the Wells Fargo transaction.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to GATX of $97.0 million or $2.66 per share, higher than $76.5 million or $2.10 per share prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.44 per share, compared to $1.93 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $449.0 million from $413.5 million in the same quarter last year. On Wednesday, the board of directors of GATX declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per common share, payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2026.

The Board also approved a new $300 million share repurchase authorization, as the Company's prior authorization from 2019 had largely been exhausted.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, GATX is trading on the NYSE at $185.14, up $5.12 or 2.70 percent.

