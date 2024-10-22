GATX rises 6.0%

GATX (GATX) is up 6.0%, or $7.86 to $138.89.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GATX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.