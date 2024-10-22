GATX Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

GATX ( (GATX) ) has provided an announcement.

GATX Corporation reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with net income significantly rising to $89 million, or $2.43 per share, compared to the previous year. The company saw robust demand in its Rail North America sector, maintaining a high fleet utilization rate and achieving a surge in lease revenues. Additionally, GATX’s aircraft spare engine portfolio performed exceptionally well, further boosting profits. The company updated its full-year earnings guidance to $7.50–$7.70 per share, reflecting confidence in continued market strength.

For an in-depth examination of GATX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.