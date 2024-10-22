News & Insights

GATX Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 22, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

GATX ( (GATX) ) has provided an announcement.

GATX Corporation reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with net income significantly rising to $89 million, or $2.43 per share, compared to the previous year. The company saw robust demand in its Rail North America sector, maintaining a high fleet utilization rate and achieving a surge in lease revenues. Additionally, GATX’s aircraft spare engine portfolio performed exceptionally well, further boosting profits. The company updated its full-year earnings guidance to $7.50–$7.70 per share, reflecting confidence in continued market strength.

