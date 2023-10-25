GATX Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Increase Y/Y

GATX Corporation’s ( GATX ) third-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. The bottom line improved 29% year over year. Revenues of $360.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $374.4 million but improved 12.2% year over year.

Lease revenues of $317.2 million grew 8.5% year over year, while Marine operating revenues decreased 87.5% to $0.6 million. Revenues from other sources rose 77.7% to $42.3 million.



Total expenses (on a reported basis) rose 10.1% to $257.1 million.

Profits in the Rail North American segment increased to $66.1 million from $64.3 million a year ago. The renewal lease rate change of GATX’s Lease Price Index (LPI) was 33.4% in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 18.8%. The average lease renewal term for cars included in LPI was 65 months compared with 52 months a year ago.



Rail North America’s wholly-owned fleet consisted of approximately 109,700 rail cars at September 2023-end. Fleet utilization was 99.3% at the end of the third quarter compared with 99.6% at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

In the Rail International segment, segment profit was $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared with $14.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly results had an unfavorable impact of $10.8 million from Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

GATX Rail Europe’s fleet totaled more than 29,100 rail cars at the third-quarter end. Fleet utilization was 96% in the reported quarter compared with 99.4% at the end of third-quarter 2022.



The Portfolio Management unit reported a segmental profit of $20.2 million in the third quarter compared with $11.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

As of Sep 30, 2023, GATX had cash and cash equivalents of $203.1 million compared with $317.5 million at the end of June 2023.

GATX anticipates full-year 2023 earnings to modestly exceed the high end of its prior guidance range of $6.50–$6.90 per diluted share.

GATX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GATX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GATX Corporation Quote

Currently, GATX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.80 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and fell 18% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 15% year over year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.03 per share, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 and improved 35% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL’s revenues of $15,488 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,290.4 million and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air-travel demand.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.83 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 and declined 28% year over year.

Operating revenues of $2,839 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,876.1 million. The top line jumped 0.4% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 92.2% of the top line and increasing 0.1% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.