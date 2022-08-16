GATX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.91, changing hands as high as $105.51 per share. GATX Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GATX's low point in its 52 week range is $84.50 per share, with $127.581 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.08.

