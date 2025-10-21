GATX Maintains FY25 EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, transportation assets lessor GATX Corp. (GATX) said it continues to expect earnings for the full-year 2025 in the range of $7.30 to $7.70 per share, based on current market conditions and our year-to-date performance.

On average, four analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.80 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.