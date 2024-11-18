GATX initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of GATX (GATX) with a Buy rating and $185 price target The company is a pure-play railcar lessor and longstanding leader in the railcar leasing industry, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says GATX has a solid execution track record with consistently high lease-fleet utilization across a diverse group of railcars, countries, and customers.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.