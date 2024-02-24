GATX (GATX) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 139.54

The average one-year price target for GATX (NYSE:GATX) has been revised to 139.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 132.19 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 155.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.17% from the latest reported closing price of 126.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in GATX. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GATX is 0.16%, a decrease of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.21% to 40,374K shares. The put/call ratio of GATX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 5,661K shares representing 15.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,827K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,970K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,435K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,145K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,112K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 85.20% over the last quarter.

GATX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GATX Corporation strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by its customers, its shareholders, its employees and the communities where GATX operates. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

