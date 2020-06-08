GATX Declines 16.1% in Six Months: What's Ailing the Stock?

Shares of GATX Corporation GATX have lost 16.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 10.9% decline.

Let’s delve deeper to unearth the reasons for the disappointing price performance.

GATX is taking a hit from the weak performance of the Rail International unit, which is a significant contributor to its top line. Evidently, segmental revenues decreased 6.1% in the March quarter due to unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations.

Moreover, softness in the North American railcar leasing market is worrisome. The railcar leasing space, after having improved in 2018, started decelerating again in 2019. The presence of railcar oversupply does not bode well. With the ongoing coronavirus-induced downturn, average lease rate on lease renewals is expected to be low in 2020. This, in turn, is likely to weigh on the Rail North America segment’s profitability.

Although the impact of the coronavirus was limited in the March quarter, a prolonged slowdown in the economy is expected to leave a substantial impact on the company’s operations and in turn, on its subsequent quarterly results. Notably, GATX suspended its previously-announced 2020 guidance due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estimate Revisions & VGM Score

The fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings has been revised downward to the tune of 28.7% over the past 60 days, is indicative of the negativity surrounding this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock. Moreover, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. Notably, V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum.



